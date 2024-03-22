'What Are You?': Miriam Margolyes Stuns TV Host With Inappropriate Skin Colour Question

Fairfax Media via Getty Images

The infamously outspoken Miriam Margolyes is well-known for causing havoc on TV appearances – however, her latest appearance on Australian panel show The Project has left people shocked.

The actor was on the show to discuss her new three-part series Impossibly Australian when the panel’s conversation turned to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Miriam, who is Jewish, said that she feels a ceasefire needs to happen immediately.

“Ceasefire now,” she said, causing the audience to break into applause.

“Whether you’re Black or white, it doesn’t matter.”

However, things took a turn when the 82-year-old then turned to host Waleed Aly and asked: “What are you by the way? You’re sort of brown?”

The audience went silence with some exclaiming ‘Oh’, however, Waleed broke into laughter.

“This is a really interesting question actually,” he laughed.

“I’ve thought about this a lot. I’m not joking about that … I’m Egyptian.”

“Which is in Africa. So, what do you want to call that?” he asked Miriam.

“Well, lucky I think,” she retorted.

“Because I like the Egyptian people. I’m on the side of the Palestinians. I have to tell you that now. Being Jewish, we always have to say what we are. Are we for Israel or are we against Israel. I’m only for humanity. Ceasefire.”

With the segment finishing up, Waleed told the camera: ’Well, I think it’s safe to say that conversation did not go as predicted.”