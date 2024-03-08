Miriam Margolyes Is As Candid As Ever As She Shares Blunt Message For Adult Harry Potter Fans

Miriam Margolyes pictured in 2018 Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Despite her performance as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films being among Miriam Margolyes’ most recognisable roles, the Bafta winner has always made no bones of the fact she’s not a fan of the franchise herself.

And in a new interview with New Zealand’s 1News, she once again reiterated that she doesn’t quite understand the Wizarding World’s appeal.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans,” she admitted, claiming: “They should be over that by now.”

Miriam continued: “You know, I mean, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it.”

Miriam went on to share that as part of her work with Cameo, she gets messages from fans having “Harry Potter-themed weddings”, and pondered: “Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be? I can’t even think about it.”

The former Call The Midwife star concluded by praising the Harry Potter stories as “wonderful”, adding: “I’m very grateful to it… [but] it’s over.”

Back in 2020, Miriam shared in a Cameo message: “I’m not [a Harry Potter fan]. I’m not against it, I’m just not interested.

“I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them. I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it.”