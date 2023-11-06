Miriam Margolyes Had A Brutal Putdown For Matt Hancock During Graham Norton Interview

Miriam Margolyes during her latest Graham Norton appearance BBC One

The Bafta winner joined Sarah Snook, Greta Lee and Boy George during Friday night’s edition of the BBC chat show, where she spoke about her second memoir Oh, Miriam.

During the conversation, Boy George reflected on his time in the I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! jungle last year, which saw him sharing a living space with former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Reflecting on the Bushtucker Trials he endured, the controversial singer revealed he used Buddhist chants to try and deter the snakes he encountered.

“For some reason, the snakes went for Matt Hancock,” the Culture Club frontman recalled, with Miriam scoffing: “It takes one to know one.”

Matt Hancock during last year's I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

Over the years, Miriam has become known for never holding her tongue during her many appearances on the likes of This Morning, The Graham Norton Show and The Last Leg.

Last year, the Harry Potter actor voiced her disdain that Hancock had been cast on I’m A Celebrity at all, stating: “Why we have him on our televisions, I don’t know. I don’t know why he was thought a proper person to entertain. He’s a vile human being.

“He nearly destroyed our National Health Service, he sent loads of people with Covid, old ladies, back into their care homes. I think he’s a detestable, vile, puny individual.”

She continued: “How anyone can let him be their lover, I don’t know. I think he’s vile. And I think the same of most of that government.”

During her Graham Norton interview, Miriam revealed she’d been approached about appearing on I’m A Celebrity in the past, but made it clear it was not on the cards.

Asked by the host whether she’d ever say yes, she responded: “Are you kidding? I’m not a whore!”