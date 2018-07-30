What Constitutes 'Unreasonable Behaviour'? More Couples Than Ever Are Obtaining Divorce This Way

The number of divorces being granted on the grounds of “unreasonable behaviour” is on the rise, new research from Oxford University has found.

The proportion of divorces granted to wives because of unreasonable behaviour rose from 17% in 1971 to 51% in 2016. Among husbands, the rise was even more dramatic, going from the least used reason in 1971 to the most used in 2016 — up from 2% to 36%.

The study comes a week after the Supreme Court ruled Tini Owens can not divorce her husband of 40 years, despite her accusing him of unreasonable behaviour and appealing for divorce since 2015. The ongoing disagreement has led to five Supreme Court justices analysing the concepts of “unreasonable behaviour” and “fault” and what constitutes enough to give people the legal separation they are seeking.

So, what do people need to know about unreasonable behaviour, and why you might choose this over other options when petitioning for divorce?