What Happens If... A Man Takes Birth Control?

Listen, if medication is not marketed to you, and not prescribed to you, it’s probably not for you.

So, if you don’t have a uterus, it’s probably best not to take birth control in the form of the pill.

But – if you somehow end up taking the female contraceptive pill (hopefully by accident, or perhaps out of pure interest) – here’s what experts say will happen.

If a man only takes one singular contraceptive pill, it probably won’t have any impact.

But if he starts regularly taking birth control, he might notice a few differences according to which form of contraceptive pill he takes.

The combined pill, for instance, contains oestrogen and progesterone and is meant to be taken every day, might have “mild feminising effects”, according to BBC Science Focus.

That would include wider hips, softer skin and slight breast development.

The combined pill packet also contains several tablets which are actually just sugar.

That’s when people taking the pill are meant to have their breakthrough bleed each month, which is prompted by the halting of hormones.

That means if the man only takes a few each month, he might accidentally take the sugar ones – and there would be no impact on him at all.

Transgender women take a much higher dosage of oestrogen compared to the amount found in the contraceptive pills.

The form of oestrogen found in the pills is linked to higher risks of deep vein thrombosis too, so this isn’t an appropriate means if you want to transition gender.