If you’ve been on TikTok, chances are you’ve heard of ‘girl math.’

The trend refers to a type of logic, usually related to purchases, that some women use to justify, explain, or decide their choices.

“Girl math is so real… I returned something for $90 and then bought something for $100, so I really only spent $10! What a deal,” one X user wrote.

The usually jokey, self-aware trend has taken over social media apps. And while some have criticised the trend by calling it an excuse for bad budgeting, others, like X user @Imani_Barbarin, say that “Girl math is essentially the recognition that time, convenience, and money are interchangeable currencies.”

Whatever you think of the girl math trend, though, it seems the meme has switched up on us: now is the time for people (predominantly women) to describe Boy Math.

And, as one X user said, “boy math got dark” pretty quickly.

Here are some of our favourite examples:

Boy math is being afraid of gold diggers when you only have 3 pairs of socks to your name. — inqilāb (@tastefullysaucy) September 26, 2023

Boy math is wanting a traditional woman who pays bills. — ULOMA (@ulxma) September 26, 2023

Boy math is not wanting kids but not having a vasectomy and not wearing a condom and also being adamantly against abortions. — Baby Hippo 🏵 (@DoItBetty) September 26, 2023

Boy math is raising three (3) pit bulls instead of one (1) child — Muffs 🥀✨ (@lovergworl) September 25, 2023

Boy math is how 5’10” measures 6’ https://t.co/85djuD5Nql — rae (@RaeWitte) September 25, 2023

Boy math is thinking marriage has more serious consequences than having a child with someone. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) September 26, 2023

boy math is when you wanna break up, but instead of just… breaking up? you start being insufferable and hope she breaks up with you — Ivy (@IvyKungu) September 26, 2023

Boy math is wanting 0 kids, but having 0 condoms on hand. https://t.co/zDGCChyzIv — Domala Harris (@dom__dotty) September 25, 2023

Boy math is choosing dinner with Jay-Z over $500K — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) September 26, 2023

Boy math is getting your heart broken once in grade school then seeking revenge on every girl you date afterwards — 🦋VIC🦋 (@VickyPearl_J) September 26, 2023

Look, you can’t say the discussion isn’t topical...

Boy math is paying $44 billion for a $25 billion company and, through business smarts and entrepreneurial know how, turning it into an $8.8 billion company — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) September 27, 2023

Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

People are pretty happy with how intense the trend QUICKLY got:

Boy math got dark. I love it! pic.twitter.com/ix0YgVCeTZ — Clarine (@BIGPIKLIZ) September 26, 2023

Boy math getting kinda dark…you shoulda let them ladies joke about their Starbucks and purses. Now generational traumas is being brought up n Shit — Aerin Creer (@FromAerin) September 26, 2023

Boy math took a dark turn sisters…. Keep it up pic.twitter.com/cDOrzTXl0u — Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) September 26, 2023

“Boy math is when..” good god yall not letting these men up?? pic.twitter.com/FCPISqC3rd — niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) September 26, 2023