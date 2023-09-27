If you’ve been on TikTok, chances are you’ve heard of ‘girl math.’
The trend refers to a type of logic, usually related to purchases, that some women use to justify, explain, or decide their choices.
“Girl math is so real… I returned something for $90 and then bought something for $100, so I really only spent $10! What a deal,” one X user wrote.
The usually jokey, self-aware trend has taken over social media apps. And while some have criticised the trend by calling it an excuse for bad budgeting, others, like X user @Imani_Barbarin, say that “Girl math is essentially the recognition that time, convenience, and money are interchangeable currencies.”
Whatever you think of the girl math trend, though, it seems the meme has switched up on us: now is the time for people (predominantly women) to describe Boy Math.
And, as one X user said, “boy math got dark” pretty quickly.
Here are some of our favourite examples:
Look, you can’t say the discussion isn’t topical...
People are pretty happy with how intense the trend QUICKLY got: