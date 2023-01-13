What's The Deal With Friday The 13th And Is It Actually Unlucky?

Stockbyte via Getty Images Is it all as dark as it seems?

Friday the 13th feels even more miserable when it lands in the winter months as we spend most of the day in darkness.

If you’re a superstitious or have the fear of Friday 13 – otherwise known as friggatriskaidekaphobia – you might regard today as the unluckiest day of your year.

And in even worse news – we’ve still got another one to go in 2023, with the second Friday 13 landing in October. But what’s the deal? Is Friday 13 as unlucky as we’ve been led to believe?

Thomas Fernsler, a professor at the University of Delaware, has studied this common fear the extensively and even goes by ‘Professor 13’.

He says one of the most common explanations for the origin of the date being associated with bad luck stems from the Bible.

There were 13 people at the Last Supper — Jesus and his 12 apostles. Who was number 13 at the table? Judas.

It’s also why some restaurants won’t let you book for a party of 13, or have a table numbered as 13, instead skipping their numbering system straight from table 12 to 14.

The Crucifixion of Christ took place on a Friday, and the two have been linked ever since. To the further detriment of Fridays, according to the Bible, Eve handed Adam the poisoned apple on a Friday, and Cain murdered his brother, Abel on a Friday as well.

No, not exactly how you’d want to kick off your weekend, we agree.

It’s not just found in the Christian tradition. Fernsler also explains that according to Norse mythology, the god Loki went uninvited to a party of 12 other gods and caused the death of the most beloved one, Baldur, causing the world to plunge into darkness.