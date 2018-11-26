What Is Giving Tuesday? 6 Ways To Get Involved And Give Back

The annual event focuses on encouraging people to give to charity and help others. It falls on 27 November and will see a whole host of companies and individuals getting involved – a huge effort all around. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday over and done with, it’s a great opportunity to focus on others, rather than ourselves. So how can you get involved?

Last year Giving Tuesday bagged the world record for the most money raised online for charity in 24 hours – a whopping £4 million – and this year it’s hoped there’ll be an even bigger impact.

How Does It Work?

On the day you can choose to support any charity you want in any way you want. You can choose how you want to support them too, whether you bake stuff, make stuff, donate money or just raise awareness using #GivingTuesday.

Can I Get Involved Last Minute?

Anyone can get involved and you can absolutely do something on the day itself. The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), which runs Giving Tuesday in the UK, has made some recommendations on how you can give back:

1. Browse wish lists. Lots of charities create wish lists on online shopping portals or on their own website, for items that they need. Find a wishlist here by typing in your favourite charity’s name.

2. Support your favourite charity or discover a new one. Find out what your favourite charity or newly discovered charity is doing for Giving Tuesday, get in touch with them to see how you can support them.

3. Shop more. There are lots of online shopping portals that make a donation to charity with every purchase, like Give As You Live.

4. Give food. Contact your local foodbank and ask if they are running low on particular items, pick it up the next time you are out doing your food shopping and drop it off at the foodbank.

5. Find a campaign and write to your MP about it. Lots of charities need your support in raising the profile of issues that face those they help.

6. Buy your Christmas cards. Opt for charity Christmas cards this year to help make a difference.