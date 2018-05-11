Explainer: All You Need To Know About The Customs Union Row

Theresa May is in trouble.

Her favoured option for a post-Brexit customs deal with the EU has been shot down by the most powerful members of her Cabinet.

Boris Johnson has described the ‘customs partnership’ proposal – which would see the UK collect tariffs on goods on behalf of the EU - as “crazy”. He and other Brexiteers fear it would leave the UK tied to rules decided by Brussels, but with Britain out of the EU it would have no say on those regulations.

But the option favoured by the Foreign Secretary – ‘maximum facilitation’ – is opposed by other members of the Cabinet. Business Secretary Greg Clark is one who fears that relying on technological advances to speed up customs checks will never deliver the frictionless processes needed to keep the UK as an attractive place to do business.

The cabinet sub-committee has now been divided into two smaller groups to thrash out the pros and cons of the schemes but time is ticking away for May to get agreement on how to move forward, with the EU and UK both committed to getting a Brexit-deal drawn up by October.

Here’s what you need to know about the different customs plans.

Customs Union