But what is the difference between marriage and civil partnership and why can’t straight couples choose between the two?

Rebecca Steinfeld, 37, and Charles Keidan, 41, want a legal union and say they have “deep-rooted and genuine ideological objections to marriage”, calling it “historically heteronormative and patriarchal”.

The Civil Partnership Act 2004 says only same-sex couples are eligible, but the landmark case on Wednesday could put pressure on ministers to change the law. Justices ruled the ban on different sex couples entering into civil partnership was “incompatible” with human rights laws.

A straight couple who were previously denied the right to enter into a civil partnership have won their claim at the Supreme Court that they had suffered discrimination.

The 2004 Civil Partnership Act permits gay couples to be civil partners, and a 2013 amendment also allows them to get married in England, Scotland and Wales. But heterosexual couples can only currently get married.

Although evidence from 2017 showed the government were investigating the extension of civil partnerships, more recent reports have shown a complete U-turn. Now women and equalities minister Penny Morduant is more likely to “abolish” civil partnerships across the board, rather than extend them.

“There has been a consistent desire from the Conservatives to get rid of civil partnerships altogether,” said Lib Dem baroness Lynne Featherstone.

Despite legal experts, including Louise Whitfield, the solicitor acting on behalf of Steinfeld and Keidan, claiming that this case of inequality brings “the law into disrepute”, the government continues to drag its heels. But why?

Human rights barrister, Adam Wagner, told HuffPost UK: “It is going to take political capital to change anything in this area of law, because as with all marriage issues it has a religious and conservative element.”

Wagner says a lot of the hesitation is likely to come back to the notion of ‘strengthening’ and ‘weakening’ the institution of marriage.

“If you remember David Cameron’s justification for equal marriage it was that it would ‘strengthen’ the institution of marriage. Now if you open the door to civil partnership, all of a sudden you’ll have people saying they are weakening marriage,” he said. “They are stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

And if that wasn’t enough of a political hot potato, Brexit will exacerbate any difficulties. “It has put a spanner in the works in terms of taking up legislative time. Couples might end up waiting forever if they wait,” said Wagner.

Given that there is no timeline for couples waiting for an answer, why are some heterosexual couples still so keen to secure a civil partnership? Steinfeld and Keidan say that they don’t want an institution with “patriarchal baggage”.

Kate Stewart, a lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, and her partner Matthew also wanted a civil partnership because of their personal beliefs.