We All Need To Decide What We're Going To Call King Charles's Coronation

JESSICA TAYLOR/HOC via Reuters What are we going to call the coronation?

King Charles’s coronation is just around the corner – so we all need to get our act together and decide exactly what nickname we’re going to give it.

Forget the centuries of grandeur and inherited customs: this is the tradition the internet is really interested in.

Over the last few years, social media has come up with a new, catchy nickname for the major events which have dominated our news cycles.

But now King Charles’s coronation is just one word, what phrase are we all going to go with?

Well, TikToker @joeefoster has some options.

Cory Bob or Coribobs

Apparently, this takes inspiration from the classic “Hollibobs” nickname for going on holiday.

As this Bank Holiday weekend is also being known as the coronation weekend, you could use this as “I’m on my coribobs”.

Cory Nash

Probably the closest to the original word, but does not sound as bouncy with the “nash”.

According to the TikToker, this one does play into the “Platty Joobs” format which was so popular last summer.

Chazzle Dazzle

This one is perhaps more of a reference to King Charles, but definitely the least accurate in terms of referring to the event itself – and so may cause some raised eyebrows.

Why do we need to give the coronation a nickname?

According to education website Atom Learning, the youths may have started it – but the older generations are getting interested too.

Their spokesperson said: “General ‘memeification’ of language is popular with younger generations, however it seems older generations are also beginning to follow suit.”

After all, Brits are known to use slang regularly and give nicknames to absolutely everything, even if it’s not a shortened version of the original moniker. Think of the old phrase “Maccy Ds” for McDonald’s, how the word “biccie” stands for biscuit, or Nando’s became a Cheeky Nando’s.

As Atom Learning explained: “Brits have always used ‘slangy’ language but now these novel phrases and trends can spread so much quicker, and to so many more people, than they did 25 years ago thanks to the internet – and social media in particular.