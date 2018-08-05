STYLE
05/08/2018 07:00 BST

What To Wear On The Beach If You Don't Feel Like Swimwear

Move over, bikini 👙

Though everyone’s body is beach body ready, not everyone wants to wear a bikini or one piece to the beach. Some may prefer to cover up in general or you  may simply want to protect your skin from the sun’s UV rays – a wise move if the UK heat wave persists. 

Thankfully, there are plenty of options other than swimwear you could be wearing. Think sarongs, wraps, cover ups and yes kaftans - promise they are anything but dated.

  • River Island
    Yellow Aztec Embroidered Beach Kaftan, size XS-XL available, £35, River Island
  • ASOS
    Placement Bandana Print Kimono Plunge Maxi Beach Dress, size 4-14 available, £32, ASOS
  • ZARA
    Printed Bermuda Shorts with Ruffles Details, £19.99, Zara
  • Weekday
    Cara Dress, size XS-L available, £35, Weekday.
  • Simply Be
    Sarong Skirt, size 12-24 available, £12 Simply Be.  
  • Monsoon
    Marie Mirrorwork Kaftan, size S-XL available, £15, Monsoon
  • Airy Dress
    Solid Long Sleeve Maxi Shift Dress, one size, £15.16, Airy Dress
  • Sosandar
    White Linen Shift Dress With Tassle Hem, size 8-16 available, £55, Sosandar
  • Topshop
    Stripe Jacquard Jumpsuit, size S-L available, £32, Topshop
  • Nasty Gal
    In the Bag Paperbag Shorts, size S-L available, £15, Nasty Gal.
  • Dorothy Perkins
    White Linen Culotte Trousers, size 10-18 available, £15, Dorothy Perkins.

Related...

MORE:women's fashionFashionStylesummerheatwaveBeaches

Conversations