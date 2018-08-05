What To Wear On The Beach If You Don't Feel Like Swimwear

Though everyone’s body is beach body ready, not everyone wants to wear a bikini or one piece to the beach. Some may prefer to cover up in general or you may simply want to protect your skin from the sun’s UV rays – a wise move if the UK heat wave persists.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options other than swimwear you could be wearing. Think sarongs, wraps, cover ups and yes kaftans - promise they are anything but dated.