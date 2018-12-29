ORIGINAL SERIES ‘Comedians Of The World’ (1/1/2019)

This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh! ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ (1/1/2019)

In a series of inspiring home makeovers, world-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo helps clients clear out the clutter – and choose joy. ‘Ten Percent (Call My Agent!)’: Season 3 (4/1/2019) Rising tensions prompt two agents to hatch a secret plot in a new season of showbiz antics with Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci and Jean Dujardin. ‘When Heroes Fly’ (10/1/2019) Years after a bitter falling out, four Israeli military veterans reunite and travel to Colombia in search of a loved one they’d presumed to be dead. ‘Sex Education’ (11/1/2019)

Meet Otis Milburn – an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems. Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realises he may need some therapy of his own. ‘Friends From College’: Season 2 (11/1/2019)

Mistakes were made. Feelings were hurt. Life goes on. Now, with a wedding on the horizon, the gang try to put the past behind them. ‘Titans’ (11/1/2019)

Led by Batman’s former protégé Robin, a group of teen heroes forms to fight crime while wrestling with their inner demons. ‘Grace And Frankie’: Season 5 (18/1/2019) In the return of this Emmy winning comedy, two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Season 2 (18/1/2019)

Mysterious events in different regions of the galaxy launch Discovery on a new mission with a temporary captain: Christopher Pike of the Enterprise. ‘Justice’ (21/1/2019) Instead of joining her father’s law firm as her family expects, Farah strikes out on her own as a defense attorney after returning home to Abu Dhabi. ‘Medici: The Magnificent’ (25/1/2019)

He already sacrificed his dreams of being an artist and marrying his true love. Will building and protecting the Medici legacy cost him his soul too? ‘Kingdom’ (25/1/2019)

In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumour of the king’s death spreads as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh. The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil behind it all and save his people. ‘Club de Cuervos’: Season 4 (25/1/2019)

Chava and Isabel come to terms with their futures and the future of the Cuervos in an all-new season of surprises. ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’: Season 4 Part 2 (25/1/2019)

As the series comes to a hilarious and moving close, Kimmy has to choose between helping her friends, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane), and helping someone she’s never put first before: herself. This final season includ ‘Revenger’ (15/1/2019) A double-sized “Sliding Doors” episode exploring how the main characters’ lives might have been different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped. NETFLIX FILM ‘Lionheart’ (4/1/2019)

When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business ― alongside her uncle ― and prove herself in a male-dominated world. ‘And Breathe Normally’ (4/1/2019)

An Icelandic single mom struggling with poverty and a Guinea-Bissauan asylum seeker facing deportation find their lives intertwined in unexpected ways. ‘Solo’ (11/1/2019) In a remote area of the Canary Islands, young surfer Alvaro Vizcaino accidentally falls from a cliff. Seriously injured, he must fight to survive. ‘The Last Laugh’ (11/1/2019) Retired talent manager Al reconnects with former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing decades ago, and urges him to go back out on the road. ‘Close’ (18/1/2019) A former detective hell-bent on revenge infiltrates a remote island serving as a prison for dangerous death row criminals in search of a brutal fiend. ‘IO’ (18/1/2019) One of the last survivors on Earth, a teen races to cure her poisoned planet before the final shuttle to a distant space colony leaves her stranded. ‘Soni’ (18/1/2019)

While fighting crimes against women in Delhi, a short-fused policewoman and her level-headed female boss grapple with gender issues in their own lives. ‘Polar’ (25/1/2019) The world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced. ‘Animas’ (25/1/2019) When her best friend starts acting odd after a strange accident, a young woman descends into a living hell where nightmare and reality are blurred. NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY SPECIALS ‘Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry’ (15/1/2019) Sebastian Maniscalco takes on life’s many annoyances with his singularly expressive approach in a live special based on his memoir of the same name. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (29/1/2019) In a new comedy special for 2019, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias discusses his teenage son, encounters with Snoop Dogg and an overzealous fan, and more. NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES ‘ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium’ (11/1/2019) For years, the murder of Chilean protest singer Victor Jara was blamed on an official in Pinochet’s army. Now in exile, he tries to exonerate himself. ‘FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’ (18/1/2019)

The Fyre Festival was billed as a luxury music experience full of social media influencers on a posh island, but the reality was far from the promises. ‘Trigger Warning with Killer Mike’ (18/1/2019)

In this subversive comedy documentary series, rapper and activist Killer Mike and a team of funny correspondents explore socially relevant topics. ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’ (24/1/2019) Get a unique look inside the mind of an infamous serial killer with this cinematic self-portrait crafted from statements made by Ted Bundy. NETFLIX KIDS AND FAMILY ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’: Season 3 (1/1/2019)

In the series’ third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf’s relentless pursuit. ‘Pinky Malinky’ (1/1/2019)