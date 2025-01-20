What's Next For Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff After Trump Takes Over?

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will reportedly move out of Washington, DC, once President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in to office on Monday.

After attending the inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, the couple is expected to fly to California. Going forward, the couple will be based out of their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, according to CBS News. The home was in an evacuation zone earlier this month due to deadly wildfires that engulfed Southern California.

The two are also looking at purchasing a new apartment in Manhattan, CBS added.

While Harris has yet to announce her future plans, sources told NBC News earlier this month that one of the next items on Harris’ to-do list would be writing a book. Beside sharing her experience in politics, the outgoing vice president could also author books on food and cooking, CBS reported.

Harris is still reportedly assessing a potential 2026 gubernatorial run in her home state of California as the current office-holder, Democrat Gavin Newsom, is term-limited. She also hasn’t closed the door on another presidential campaign.

Asked about what’s next for her, Harris told reporters Thursday: “I’ll keep you posted.”

Meanwhile, Emhoff is expected to return to practicing law for a yet-to-be-announced firm and will be working across the company’s offices in New York and Los Angeles, CBS said.

Harris ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket over the summer following President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the presidential race after a poor debate performance that fueled concerns about his age and his fitness to serve another term.

The vice president lost to Trump in November after failing to win any of the battleground states that were key to capturing the White House.

In her concession speech at her alma mater Howard University in November, Harris hinted that she’s not done with public service.

