WhatsApp has announced that it will be raising the minimum age for its app to 16 in Europe ahead of the GDPR privacy laws that are coming into force at the end of May.

Previously, the app’s minimum age was 13, which is the same for Facebook and Instagram. The new law however demands that if an app does collect any personal data on a person then they be at least 16 years old or have the permission of a parent or guardian.

Rather than offer that second option, WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service suggest a blanket rule which is that you either have to be 16 or you will be banned.

What is not yet clear is how the app plans to enforce the new rule – and whether it will ban current users who are below the new minimum age.

Matthew Kershew, director of content at Iris, an advertising agency and management consultancy, says WhatsApp’s new policy is “just a gesture”, and is likely to be unenforceable.

“The odd thing about it is that of the Facebook family of platforms - Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp - Whatsapp is the one you’d be least likely to worry about your children accessing,” he said.

Kershaw believes that if the age limits are being instigated over concerns of exposure to inappropriate content or advertising, it is other networking sites that should be raising the minimum age.

“WhatsApp (has) zero advertising or exposure to other people outside your contacts. More generally, Whats app is not an advertising platform. So this move makes little difference to the marketing community,” he added.

Facebook’s approach to under 16s in Europe is slightly different. Rather than banning them outright, the social media platform will require anyone between the ages of 13-15 to get permission from a parent or guardian. If they can’t get permission, then see a restricted and non-personalised version of the site.