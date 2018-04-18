Facebook's Facial Recognition Software Is Now In The UK, Here's How It Works

Facebook has started rolling out a new facial recognition technology in the EU and Canada that allow the company to identify you in pictures uploaded to the site.

The feature has already garnered a not inconsiderable amount of controversy having been rolled out in elsewhere in the world over the last six years.

Indeed in the US Facebook is facing a class action lawsuit over the use of the technology.

The feature, along with the ability to turn it off, is being launched by Facebook as part of some major updates that will allow the site to comply with the EU’s new privacy laws known as the GDPR.

How does Facebook’s facial recognition technology work?

Facebook’s software works by looking at the pixels in images that contain a manually tagged photo of you. It will analyse the area around the tag and then create a string of numbers that Facebook calls a template. This is then stored on Facebook’s servers.

Now every time there’s an image that’s uploaded to Facebook it will scan the pixels in that image to see if any of the faces in it match your template. If it does, it will then let you know and ask if you want to be tagged in it.