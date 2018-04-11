Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed to US senators that the social network does not listen to your conversations through your phone. Zuckerberg shot down the claim, which he described as a conspiracy theory, during a five-hour congressional hearing during which he was quizzed about Facebook’s role in Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and the Cambridge Analytica private data scandal. Senator Gary Peters asked: “Yes or no, does Facebook use audio obtained from mobile devices to enrich personal information about users?” “No,” replied Zuckerberg.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

The 33-year-old CEO added: “Senator, let me get clear on this. You’re talking about this conspiracy theory that gets passed around that we listen to what’s going on on your microphone and use that for ads.” “To be clear, we do allow people to take videos on their devices and share those, and videos have audio ... and use that to make sure the service is better by making sure your videos have audio, but I think that is pretty clear. “But I just wanted to make sure I was exhaustive there.” Many people have voiced concern that Facebook is listening to conversations in order better target advertising on the site. While the company has always denied this practise, suspicion and distrust in the company is at an all time high after it was revealed that the profile information of some 87 million users was shared with Cambridge Analytica without Facebook’s consent, forcing Zuckerberg to make a definitive statement on the theory. Experts have also called into question the sheer feasibility to trying to carry out such an act of mass surveillance on the 2 billion people who currently have accounts on Facebook.