Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie has suggested in a commons committee interview that it could be possible the Facebook app is recording background noise for advertising.

When asked by committee chairman Damian Collins about what his thoughts were on the speculation that Facebook was doing this Wylie said that while it was “probably a question for Facebook.” companies, not just Facebook, could potentially record background audio to identify the kind of environment they were in e.g. a quiet living room, workplace etc, and then tailor ads to suite those environments.