Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower: EU Referendum Result Could Have Been Different Had There Been No 'Cheating'

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Chris Wylie has told MPs he believes the EU referendum result could have been different “had there been no cheating”.

Giving evidence to Parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport committee, the former company employee said it was “completely reasonable” to conclude the Remain campaign could have won the 2016 vote.

It follows calls for the Electoral Commission to investigate the possibility of a conspiracy involving two senior members of the Leave campaign now working as advisers to Theresa May.

A legal opinion obtained by Bindmans solicitors, made public on Monday, called for an “urgent investigation” to establish whether a prosecution could be brought over allegations the campaign broke spending limits.

Witness statements and documents provided by Wylie and fellow whistleblower Shahmir Sanni “strongly suggest” that a donation of almost £680,000 made by the campaign to a youth Brexit group called BeLeave was actually used for the benefit of Vote Leave.