What Happened To Madeleine McCann?

Three-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. PA via Copyright remains with handout provider

Fresh searches are under way in Portugal in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Police divers entered the water early on Tuesday at the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz, where three-year-old Madeleine went missing in 2007.

Advertisement

The move was the most recent development in the search for Madeleine, whose disappearance 16 years ago triggered a global hunt and huge media attention.

What happened?

On May 3, 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, leave their children asleep in their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in southern Portugal while they dine with friends at a nearby tapas restaurant.

Nothing is amiss when Gerry McCann checks on Madeleine and her twin baby siblings just after 9pm. But when his wife goes back at about 10pm she finds Madeleine missing.

The apartment was broken into and local police concluded it was a kidnapping. Jane Tanner, one of the friends dining with the McCanns, reports having seen a man carrying a child earlier that night.

Advertisement

The family voiced concern at what they called a slow initial police response and failure to secure the crime scene. The McCanns turned to the media to help find their daughter, and the case drew global attention with football stars David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo among those joining appeals for information, while they also met the Pope.

How has the investigation been going?

The media focus led to reported sightings of Madeleine across the globe. However, the early investigation by Portuguese police produced no major leads and detectives began to focus attention on the parents themselves.

In September 2007, Gerry and Kate McCann were questioned by police as formal suspects. The following July, Portuguese police dropped their investigation because of a lack of evidence and cleared the McCanns of any involvement.

The couple and the friends with them on the night Madeleine went missing successfully sued a number of British tabloids for libel for suggesting they were involved in their daughter’s disappearance.

Personnel at Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal, as searches begin as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Advertisement

In 2015, a Portuguese court ordered a former Portuguese investigator involved in the initial inquiry to pay the McCanns damages for alleging in a book that the girl had died in an accident and the parents had covered it up.

A British man, whose mother’s house was close to the McCanns’ apartment, also won libel damages from 10 British newspapers after they accused him of being involved in Madeleine’s abduction.

In 2011, then British prime minister David Cameron ordered a review by London police after being contacted by the McCanns.

The following year, detectives said they had identified 195 “investigative opportunities” and in 2013 the British police began their own investigation – Operation Grange – saying they had identified 38 potential suspects.

Later that year, they released an e-fit image of a number of men. Portuguese prosecutors ordered the case to be reopened by local police.

Advertisement

The new inquiry led Portuguese police to interview four suspects, but they were cleared of any involvement, and a search by British detectives of wasteland near Praia da Luz also failed to provide a breakthrough.

British detectives later suggested Madeleine might have been one of the victims of a series of sexual assaults on British children in Portugal between 2004 and 2010.

In 2017, marking a decade since she disappeared, detectives said they might never solve the case despite still following critical lines of inquiry. However, Operation Grange, which has received more than £12 million in support from the government, continues.

Who is the German suspect?

In June 2020, British and German police said they had identified a new suspect, a 43-year-old German man. A German prosecutor later said Madeleine was now assumed to be dead.

The suspect, Christian Brueckner, lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and burgled hotels and holiday flats as well as trading drugs. He had been jailed for seven years in 2019 for raping and robbing a 72-year-old American woman in her home in the Algarve.

Advertisement

23 May 2023: Portuguese investigators start searching the Arade dam, which is located about 31 miles (50km) from where Madeleine went missing in Praia da Luzpic.twitter.com/crTKEyLSPR — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2023

In April last year, he was formally identified by Portuguese police as an official suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance but has not been charged with any crime relating to her.

Last month, a court in the German city of Braunschweig threw out unrelated rape and sexual offences against Brueckner.

What’s happening now?

On Monday, an area near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz, is sealed off as police prepare to start searching.

Searches begin with police divers in the water, and teams including officers with sniffer dogs and rakes and metal poles seen working on the banks.

Advertisement

Media and onlookers are kept a mile away from the main search area and a no fly zone is imposed over the water.