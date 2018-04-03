ITV

After being on our screens for 11 years, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ remains one of the biggest and most beloved shows on the box, and fans will be delighted to hear the 12th series is just around the corner. This month will see a host of new contestants try their luck on the ‘BGT’ stage as they compete for the chance to appear at the Royal Variety Performance, and follow in the footsteps of Diversity, Ashleigh and Pudsey and last year’s winner Tokio Myers. So, as we gear up for the return of the ITV talent show, here is everything we know so far about the 2018 series... When does ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ 2018 start? ITV is yet to officially confirm anything, but previous years have seen ‘BGT’ begin the week after ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ finishes. With this year’s ‘Takeaway’ series finale airing on Saturday 7 April, fans can probably expect the talent show to return to ITV the following week, on 14 April. Who are the judges?

Unlike ‘The X Factor’, Simon Cowell has said he doesn’t like mixing up the judges on ‘BGT’, which is why the line-up has remained unchanged for the past six years. Once again, he will be joined on the panel by Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. Who is hosting?

Well, this one is a bit more complicated, following Ant McPartlin’s arrest for drink-driving and subsequent return to treatment. He and usual co-presenter Declan Donnelly were due to co-present ‘BGT’ as normal, and had filmed all the auditions prior to Ant’s arrest in March, so it is likely he will feature in all the pre-recorded episodes. However, what producers have decided to do about the live shows currently remains unclear. It is highly unlikely Ant will be back on TV in the coming months, ruling him out of the rest of the series. Some reports have claimed Dec will present the live shows by himself - as he has done on ‘Takeaway’, to rave reviews from fans - while there has also been speculation he could be joined by another co-host, with rumoured names including Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern. What about ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’?

While ’Xtra Factor may now be a distant memory, BGT’s ITV2 spin-off show continues to be as popular as ever, with Stephen Mulhern back to host his 12th series later this month. The series will continue to go behind the scenes and air unseen auditions, as well as hosting special guests and interviews with the contestants when the show enters the live stages. What is the prize? As ever, contestants are vying for a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance as well as a huge cash prize, which for the last few series has stood at a whopping £250,000. What can we expect from the auditions? If the tales coming out of this year’s audition tour are anything to go by, it looks set to be another eclectic series. There has been reports of the judges accidentally causing an on-stage fire during one audition gone-wrong, while it has also been claimed there will be a moving performance from one of the survivors of last year’s Manchester Arena bombing. Alesha has also gone on record to say the judges have been “spoilt for talent” this time around... but then again, she probably says that every year. When do the live shows begin? Again, there is no official word from ITV on when this will be, but history suggests they are likely to kick off on the second Bank Holiday Monday in May, which this year falls on 28 May. Is there a trailer?

The bosses have really gone all out to create an impressive trailer this year, which sees all four judges take on a royal role as they scout out who is fit to perform for the royal family. The sight of Amanda as Queen Elizabeth I is not one we’re going to forget in a hurry.