The 1 Daytime Sign You Need To See A Doctor About Your Sleep

If you struggle to get, or stay, asleep, you might wonder what’s “normal” and what’s genuinely worth worrying about.

The NHS says “A few sleepless nights are usually nothing to worry about, but it can become an issue if a lack of sleep starts to affect your daily life.”

But where exactly is that line meant to be drawn?

Well, according to healthcare provider Mayo Clinic, noticing one dangerous tendency during the day (rather than at night) can be a giveaway.

Which is?

If you’re finding yourself nodding off during important moments of your day, it’s possible you have a sleep disorder, Mayo Clinic says.

“Being very sleepy during the daytime” is a common sign, they write.

“You may fall asleep at times that aren’t typical, such as while driving or while working at your desk.”

The NHS adds that you may also have longer-term sleep issues if you:

find it difficult to fall asleep

lie awake for long periods at night

wake up several times during the night

wake up early and be unable to get back to sleep

feel down or have a lower mood

have difficulty concentrating

be more irritable than usual.

“Longer-term sleep problems can affect our relationships and social life, and leave us feeling tired all the time, eating more and not able to do daily tasks,” they add.

What are some common sleep disorders?

Insomnia, sleep apnoea (where you stop breathing for short periods of time throughout the night), restless leg syndrome, night terrors, sleepwalking, and even snoring can all disrupt a good night’s sleep.

“Anyone can have an occasional poor night’s sleep,” the Mayo Clinic says.