The first thing to learn about Elf on the Shelf is that you don’t “buy” one, you adopt one. Therefore, you get them from “adoption centres” not “shops” (although they essentially are just shops).

So if you’ve seen Elf on the Shelf cropping up on Facebook and you’re willing to give it a go this year, make sure you get your elf in time for the 1 December when all the fun kicks off...

On Elf on the Shelf’s dedicated website, search to find your nearest adoption centre. You just need to type your location into the field to find the Santa-approved adoption centres closest to you.

You’ll then get presented with a map scattered in elf heads to see where your nearest adoption centre is.