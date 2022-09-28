Liz Truss To Break Silence After Going 'Missing' Since The Pound Collapsed

Liz Truss is hopefully about to explain what she thinks about the collapse of the pound and the broader market turmoil when she finally speaks to the media on Thursday.
The prime minister has been silent on the crisis since last Friday’s mini-budget, which most experts think led to a major financial hit to the UK economy thanks to a massive round of tax cuts funded by government borrowing.
Critics online almost in union have asked: “Where is Liz Truss?”
On Wednesday, financial secretary Andrew Griffith was sent out to bat for Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who has also gone to ground since the weekend. Griffith insisted the crash was the fault of Vladamir Putin, not the government’s actions.
The first sign Truss was about to make a re-appearance came via a tweet from BBC Radio Tees, which suggested she was to appear on its breakfast show.
It was later confirmed she will take part in a series of regional radio station interviews on Thursday morning in the run-up to the Tory party conference this week. They are likely to have been arranged before the current crisis broke.
Among the confirmed appearances are interview slots on BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio Tees, BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Bristol between 8am and 9am.
One of the reasons for the dearth of media appearances could be, as Sky News reports, that ministers “reject any notion tonight that there’s a crisis”.