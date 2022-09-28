Liz Truss To Break Silence After Going 'Missing' Since The Pound Collapsed

Liz Truss on her way to the mini-budget on Friday. DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Liz Truss is hopefully about to explain what she thinks about the collapse of the pound and the broader market turmoil when she finally speaks to the media on Thursday.

The prime minister has been silent on the crisis since last Friday’s mini-budget, which most experts think led to a major financial hit to the UK economy thanks to a massive round of tax cuts funded by government borrowing.

Critics online almost in union have asked: “Where is Liz Truss?”

On Wednesday, financial secretary Andrew Griffith was sent out to bat for Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who has also gone to ground since the weekend. Griffith insisted the crash was the fault of Vladamir Putin, not the government’s actions.

The first sign Truss was about to make a re-appearance came via a tweet from BBC Radio Tees, which suggested she was to appear on its breakfast show.

🚨 Prime Minister Liz Truss will be speaking live on our breakfast show tomorrow morning!



🤔 Do you have a question you'd like us to ask to her?#BBCPolitics | @amy_oakden — BBC Radio Tees (@BBCTees) September 28, 2022

Just a few questions then… pic.twitter.com/Dw35u6O6i1 — BBC Radio Tees (@BBCTees) September 28, 2022

Yes, my question is as follows. WHAT THE FUCK? https://t.co/e7ebozi7Y8 — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 28, 2022

Liz Truss doing her first regional round of interviews tomorrow morning as Prime Minister. Notoriously tricky! https://t.co/Qt3FsZgEjY — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) September 28, 2022

It was later confirmed she will take part in a series of regional radio station interviews on Thursday morning in the run-up to the Tory party conference this week. They are likely to have been arranged before the current crisis broke.

Among the confirmed appearances are interview slots on BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio Tees, BBC Radio Nottingham, BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Bristol between 8am and 9am.

One of the reasons for the dearth of media appearances could be, as Sky News reports, that ministers “reject any notion tonight that there’s a crisis”.

Liz Truss is breaking her silence. 📢



In the morning she’ll do a round of 8 local BBC radio stations w/ each getting 5 min interview.



Then she’ll do traditional pre-conference sit downs w/ regional TV.



Will be a tough gig. Some of these journos are best in business. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 28, 2022

Here are the BBC Local Radio Stations PM Liz Truss is on tomorrow morning and their timings.



0800 LEEDS

0808 NORFOLK

0815 KENT

0822 LANCASHIRE

0830 NOTTINGHAM

0838 TEES

0845 BRISTOL

0852 STOKE — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 28, 2022

The GNS round. Presumably to trumpet the deregulation zones.



The No10 hope is the presenters will be overawed.



The No10 risk is this might be the only time the presenters ever get the PM on their shows and they will go absolutely hell for leather. https://t.co/WDnNPT2wZ1 — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) September 28, 2022