Delta Variant: These Are All The Places With 100+ Cases

Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen and Bedford have the highest number of cases. Here's where else the variant has been found.
Pedestrians, some wearing face covering due to Covid-19, walk past shops in Hounslow, west London on June 1, 2021.
The Delta variant, which first originated in India, is now the most dominant variant in the UK, according to Public Health England (PHE), with 12,431 recorded cases.

England has the most confirmed cases by far (10,797), followed by Scotland (1,511), Wales (97) and Northern Ireland (26 cases).

The number of people testing positive for this particular variant have risen on a weekly basis, with scientists suggesting this new variant is more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which originated in Kent.

Early evidence also suggests there may be an increased risk of hospitalisation, although more data is needed to confirm this.

Bolton remains one of the most affected areas, where cases have risen by 795 to 2,149 in the space of a week, while Blackburn with Darwen has also seen 368 new cases, bringing it to 724 in total.

Where else is the variant circulating right now?

Here are the local authorities that had 100+ cases of the Delta variant up to June 2:

1. Bolton - 2,149 cases

2. Blackburn with Darwen - 724 cases

3. Bedford - 608 cases

4. Leicester - 349 cases

5. Manchester - 278 cases

6. Birmingham - 223 cases

7. Wigan - 209 cases

8. Sefton - 193 cases

9. Nottingham - 192 cases

10. Central Bedfordshire - 183 cases

11. Hillingdon - 148 cases

12. Croydon - 137 cases

13. Luton - 119 cases

14. Hounslow - 118 cases

15. Kirklees - 118 cases

16. Ealing - 113 cases

17. Bury - 112 cases

18. Rochdale - 108 cases

19. Brent - 108 cases

20. Salford - 104 cases

21. Trafford - 101 cases

22. Greenwich - 100 cases

