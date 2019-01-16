Where To Buy Women's Swimwear If You're Going On Holiday This Winter

You may be feeling tired of all the winter coats, oversized scarves and cosy knits in the shops, especially if you’re lucky enough to be jetting off somewhere sunny - FYI our guide to winter breaks can be found here.
Finding a bikini for your winter getaway can feel impossible, but worry not, we’ve done the work for you and have rounded up all the beachwear worth knowing about.
So grab a bargain and get packing.
Earn Your Stripes
Striped Ribbed Bikini Set, Topshop, £35
Keep tan lines to a minimum with this rainbow set.
Topshop has a wide variety of sport, sexy and sweet styles in bikini sets, mix and match pieces, and swimsuits.
Check out the full collection.
Lovely Leopard
Mix and Match Crop Bikini Set In Leopard Print, ASOS, £22
Make a statement in this season’s hottest print: leopard.
ASOS has a huge range of mix and match bikini sets, fashionable cover ups and flattering swimsuits to wear by and in the pool.
Racing Stripes
Black/White Striped Swimsuit, H&M, £19.99
This form-flattering pinstripe style is simple to style and can be dressed up or down whatever your plans are.
H&M offer a variety of styles in bikinis, coverups, swimsuits and tankinis to hang at the beach club or work up a sweat in the sea.
Neon Bright
Coral Neon One Shoulder Ruched Waist Swimsuit, George at Asda, £14
We’re obsessed with this bold one-shoulder swimsuit with a ruched waist that will highlight an hourglass figure.
Asda’s swimwear features form-flattering swimsuits, high-waisted bikini bottoms, floral prints and standout prints.
Keep Cool In Khaki
&Other Stories, £49
While an investment piece, this khaki number will suit all skin tones and the thicker straps will support bigger busts.
& Other Stories have a great selection of basics, colourful styles and quirky patterns in their swimwear range.
Just Cos
Twist-Front Bikini Top, Cos, £19
Perfect for petite frames, this top has concealed stitching and seams for a minimal look that’s easy to match with contrasting bottoms. The matching briefs are £17.
Cos has a simple selection of swimsuits and bikinis in minimalist and easy-to-wear styles.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.