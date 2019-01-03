With the new year underway and fitness goals are aplenty as many of us work towards a healthier 2019, finding the right workout wardrobe can be half the battle.

With marathons, half-marathons and 10K races on the horizon, you may be well into your training already. Whether you’re an amateur or experienced runner, leggings should fit comfortably, stay up and not chafe, which can be difficult to find without splashing the cash.

We’ve rounded up the best budget-friendly women’s leggings, which are either designed specifically for running or would be suitable if you want a more versatile pair, to help you put your best foot forward.

Keep It Simple