With the new year underway and fitness goals are aplenty as many of us work towards a healthier 2019, finding the right workout wardrobe can be half the battle.
With marathons, half-marathons and 10K races on the horizon, you may be well into your training already. Whether you’re an amateur or experienced runner, leggings should fit comfortably, stay up and not chafe, which can be difficult to find without splashing the cash.
We’ve rounded up the best budget-friendly women’s leggings, which are either designed specifically for running or would be suitable if you want a more versatile pair, to help you put your best foot forward.
Keep It Simple
New Balance NB Athletics Legging, New Balance, now £24.50 (was £35)
This pair is ultra-soft and stretchy in a mid-rise cut. The inner mesh waistband is designed for breathability, while remaining super comfortable throughout. These would not only be great for running, but long walks and gym workouts too. Plus, with £10.50 off it’s a steal.
Tiger Stripe
H&M Running Tights, H&M, £24.99
Don’t disregard your favourite fashion shops when it comes to finding new gym kit. H&M has a huge range of styles, designs and fabrics at affordable prices. This functional pair are fast-drying with a concealed drawstring waist and zipped pocket at the back to hold headphones or your house key. These also have reflective detailing for when you’re running in darker mornings or evenings.
Concealed Compartments
ASOS 4505 Petite Run Legging With Tie Waist, ASOS, £18
Fashion forward without being garish, ASOS’s activewear range, 4505, is high-performance at low cost. We love that it’s available in petite and curve ranges too. This red pair of leggings are high rise to ensure they stay in place with flatlock seams on the inner thigh which prevent chafing, apparently.
Great In Grey
Women’s Mid-Rise Running Tights Nike Racer, Nike, now £29.97 (was £42.95)
This mid-rise pair stretch with your stride and support your core with concealed compartments to hold all your stuff. There’s a subtle pocket on the leg to slip your phone into, as well as a zip up back pocket and another pocket within the waistband to hold hair ties and keys.
Earn Your Stripes
Pink Soda Sport Fitness Tights, JD Sports, £25
Move with ease with this stretchy, high-rise pair that has a colourful flourish. Make a statement with the contrasting inner panels with the elasticated waistband that will keep them where they should be and not sliding down past your belly button.
DHB Women’s Tech Run Tight, Wiggle, now £25 (was £30)
DHB have checked all your boxes with its form-fitting leggings made with Polygiene, an antibacterial odour-neutralising treatment that will keep you fresh and odour free. The fabric lightly compresses calves, knees and thighs for added support along with an elasticated draw cord waist.
