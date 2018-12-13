If there’s one thing all skiers and snowboarders know, it’s that snow-proof winter wear doesn’t come cheap. You could easily fork out almost as much as you spent on your holiday on an outfit for hitting the slopes. While we don’t mind paying a bit more to stay warm and dry (because nobody wants snow down their knickers), we also don’t want to be bankrupted – ski passes and après-ski drinks are expensive enough as it is. But this selection of affordable ski jackets, trousers and salopettes – with prices ranging from £17.99 to £85 – means your winter trip hopefully won’t break the bank. Blue And White Ski Jacket

Aldi

Ski jacket, Aldi, £19.99 This ski jacket caught our eye for two reasons: the fab aqua colour blocking and the price – after all it’s not every day you come across a coat for less than £20. Features two outer pockets, two inner pockets and a ski card pocket in the arm – as with all Aldi products, once it’s gone, it’s gone. Buy it here White Salopettes

ASOS

White salopettes, ASOS, £55 Salopettes are not normally thought of as a stylish garment, but these bad boys from ASOS’ 4505 range can easily go from the slopes straight to après-ski. They feature a press-stud button, zipped pockets, zipped cuffs (which fit over your ski boots) and a slim leg that flares at the ankle. Fancy. Buy them here Grey Jacket With Fur Hood

Decathlon

Grey ski jacket, Decathlon, £36.99 If you’re looking for something a little bit luxe for hitting the ski slopes, this one’s for you, with its white, fake fur-trimmed hood. Its otherwise minimal design also has adjustable cuffs and plenty of pockets including one for your ski pass. Buy it here Ski Trousers

Aldi

Crane ski trousers, Aldi, £17.99 These trousers are pretty basic but they do exactly what you need them to - they keep you warm and dry. The colours are not exactly inspiring – choose from either black or blue – but they do feature pre-shaped knees, two zipped side pockets, an inner snow cuff with anti-slip tape and abrasion-resistant patches on the bottom hem. Buy them here Black Quilted Ski Jacket

ASOS

Ski jacket with belt and padded panel detail, ASOS, £85 This thermal, quilted jacket is something you could definitely wear off the slopes, thanks to its cinched-in belt detail. The fake fur trim on the hood is also guaranteed to keep your ears cosy. Buy it here Grey Salopettes

Mountain Warehouse

Grey salopettes, Mountain Warehouse, £34.99 These grey salopettes also come in black, bright pink and white. Designed in a durable snowproof fabric (handy!), they also come with insulation for extra warmth and an elasticated waist to keep them exactly where you want them. The braces are detachable and the trousers feature multiple pockets to keep all your bits and bobs safe. Buy them here White And Black Ski Jacket

Sports Direct

Nevica Meribel Ski Jacket Ladies, Sports Direct, £59.99 This waterproof black and white jacket features a bungee cord adjustable hood, to keep your head nice and warm when you’re speeding down snowy hills. Other notable features include loads of pockets, an internal snow skirt (so you don’t get a cold back if you fall over), and underarm ventilation – because skiing is sweaty business! Buy it here