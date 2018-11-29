9 Of The Best Women's Socks To Keep Your Toes Cosy This Winter

After what seems like months of warm(ish) weather, it would seem winter is finally rearing its frost-bitten head.
This can only mean one thing: it’s time to get your mitts on all of the comfy clothes. And what better place to start than with your feet (which, let’s face it, get a bit of a beating in winter)?
Whether you’re in need of some thick cotton socks to pad out your boots or you’re after a pair of fluffies to gift a friend or family member, there’s something for everyone right here. You are most welcome.
Winter Wonderland
Pile-lined thick socks, H&M, £8.99
These socks come with a thick pile lining (made from polyester, not fur) to keep your tootsies super warm. They’re mid-calf length and feature a delightful jacquard pattern, with a grey and pink colour scheme. If you fancy something a bit brighter, there’s also a bold red version.
Proper Luxe
Luxe grey chenille socks, Oliver Bonas, £9.50
You can always rely on Oliver Bonas to make a product that you actually want. These luxurious chenille socks are ultra soft and can be worn long (mid-way up your calf) or ruched up around the ankles. They come in one size, fitting a UK shoe size 4-7. Quite frankly, a glorious stocking filler.
All About The Penguins
Penguin cosy socks two-pack, ASOS, £10
If you like to go bold on the old sock front, look no further than these penguin-themed beauties. The two-pack features a very extra print and then a lesser out there pair, with teal diamonds and orange stripes. Delightful.
Low-Key Hosiery
Monki super soft glitter socks in black, ASOS, £6
For those who don’t want the whole world drawn to what they’ve got on their feet, these black fluffy socks with a hint of sparkle are just what the doctor (/stylist) ordered.
Wear Your Heart On Your... Feet
Women’s star print navy thick bed socks, Fat Face, £22.50
These knitted beauts double up as slippers if you’re that way inclined (thanks to the rubber grip additions on the soles). The socks come in one size, 4-7, and are made from 91 per cent acrylic and 9 per cent wool, with a lining made from 100 per cent polyester.
Cashmere Queen
Cashmere mix socks, Next, £10
For those who want more bang for their buck, Next is selling a two-pack of cashmere mix socks in grey and pink – there are also some other colour pairings to be had such as black and grey, and navy and oatmeal. The product is one size only and is made up of 43 per cent viscose, 26 per cent wool, 22 per cent nylon, 7 per cent cashmere and 2 per cent elastane – that explains the cheaper price.
Leopard Print Love
Leopard print fluffy socks, New Look, £8.99
These fluffy socks are single-handedly nailing the leopard print trend while keeping your toes proper cosy. They come with a fold-down cuff and are made from 100 per cent nylon.
Boot-ilicious
Women’s multi-coloured boot socks, Fat Face, £9.50
Some cosy socks are just too thick for wearing with boots, however these aptly-named ‘boot socks’ are just right. They’re soft, thicker than your average sock and super warm too. Made from 94 per cent cotton, 5 per cent polyamide and 1 per cent elastane.
Double Trouble
Christmas pom pom hot water bottle and socks pack, ASOS, £15
Not only does this purchase come with some brilliant pom-pom-adorned socks, but there’s also a miniature hot water bottle complete with matching pom-pom case. Oh, we have absolutely saved the best until last.