A pack of six luxury mince pies from Asda have been crowned the best on the high street thanks to their “subtle spicing” and tasty pastry. And they’ll only set you back £1.50.

The results contradict those of separate taste tests by Good Housekeeping and BBC Good Food, both of which favoured Morrisons’ The Best Deep Filled Mince Pies, costing £2 for a pack of six.

But after blind tasting more than 100 premium mince pies, Which? experts declared Asda’s the top of the supermarkets category. Its Extra Special Mince Pies scored an impressive 71 per cent and the panel were particularly taken by the “lovely, buttery aroma” of pastry as they came out of the oven.

In second place were Lidl’s Deluxe Luxury Mince Pies, which cost £1.79 for six, and were praised for their “pleasantly fruity taste”. They came away with a commendable score of 69 per cent.