So, Which Of The Couples From I Kissed A Girl Are Actually Still Together?

The inaugural series of I Kissed A Girl is over, with the remaining couples having now revealed whether they want to pursue the relationships they began on the show in the real world.

But before the masseria is decked out for a whole load of new contestants for next year’s I Kissed A Boy comeback, there’s the small matter of the reunion special.

All of the I Kissed A Girl contestants (apart from one, more on that in a second) recently came together for a reunion special hosted by Dannii Minogue, which began streaming on BBC iPlayer on Sunday.

The question is… which of the couples are still together? Here’s a quick catch-up with each of them

Cara and Georgia

Georgia was unable to attend the I Kissed A Girl reunion, leaving Cara on her lonesome BBC

In the final kiss-off of the series, Cara and Georgia said they both wanted to commit to one another when they left the masseria after being coupled up on day one of the series.

Georgia was unable to attend the reunion due to football commitments, leaving Cara on her own to break the news that the pair called it off shortly after filming ended.

“Literally, I wish I could be like, ‘yep, we’re married’,” she explained. “But I think it was just not going to work out because our communication was shit, we didn’t establish a relationship fully. We’re just friends.”

In a pre-recorded message, Georgia added: “I had the best experience on the show and honestly the reaction has been incredible. I’m sure you’ve had the update from Cara, sadly things didn’t work out between us but thankfully we’re still friends.”

Amy and Fiorenza

Hannah, Amy and Fiorenza from I Kissed A Girl BBC

Amy had a bit of a turbulent time in the masseria, ending with Hannah telling her she didn’t want to take their relationship any further in front of their families and friends.

This may have led many to question if anything ever brewed between Amy and Fiorenza on the outside world – but like Cara and Georgia, they’re just friends.

“Everything happens for a reason, I’m settled with the fact that we’re just friends,” Fiorenza told Dannii. “I’m happy that it worked out that way.”

Amy agreed: “It’s the perfect almost-love story and I think that’s beautiful in the way that it is. We now have this friendship but it could have been something – we’re platonic soulmates.”

In fact, Fiorenza revealed she’s been in a relationship for around six months, which is going “really well”.

Eva and Meg

Eva and Meg reflected on their romance on I Kissed A Girl BBC

One of the most surprising moments of the final kiss-off came when Eva called things off with Meg, as she felt they were in different places romantically.

“Looking back now I would still stand by my choice, because I wouldn’t want to string Meg along,” Eva told Dannii. “She’s an amazing person, and I just want the best for her.”

Meg admitted the kiss-off was a “hard moment” that was even more difficult to watch, but went on to share that she’s now seeing someone new.

“Funnily enough,” she noted. “You might actually know her…”

Meg and Lailah

We definitely didn't see this one coming BBC

That’s right – in a twist no one saw coming, it turns out that Meg slid into Lailah’s DMs quite soon after filming ended.

“I had a bit of a crush on Meg in there, I’ll be honest, it developed a few days in, and I didn’t know that she was kind of crushing on me a bit too,” Lailah explained.

“It went from there, we met up like a week and a half later,” she added, with Meg revealing their first date was a “cheeky Nando’s” once she got back from Italy.

“ We’re taking each day as it comes, and seeing what falls in our way,” she enthused.

A clearly loved-up Lailah added: “Falling in love with Meg has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, genuinely. I think the whole country fell in love with her, but being able to do it on a personal level, she has the biggest heart, and the fact that she gets to love me with that, she’s that girl.”

When Dannii questioned whether she should be buying a hat in the future, Meg admitted: “I think you might have to!”

Naee and Priya

It definitely wasn't the ending we were expecting for Priya and Naee BBC

This pair were consistently named as having the strongest bond throughout their time in the masseria, after being coupled up on day one.

Sitting them down at the reunion, Dannii wasted no time in asking “what happened when you got back to the UK”, with Naee quickly responding: “She went back home and got married to her fiancée.”

“Her fiancée that she mentioned in episode one… she went and got married to her after the show,” she continued, much to the shock of pretty much everyone in the studio (not least Dannii).

“I was going to be nice about it, but it’s not looking that way anymore,” Priya hit back, revealing she and her ex got back in contact right before filming got started.

Although she stayed with Naee in London for about a week when the show ended, when she went back home to Wales she found herself “debating” who she really wanted to be with.

Naee went on to allege she only found out “the whole truth” from someone else in the cast, insisting: “I had no idea who she was speaking to, I just knew that her energy shifted when she got back home.”

Fortunately, there was one love story which the I Kissed A Girl team wisely decided to end on.

Abbie and Lisha

Abbie and Lisha BBC

Despite being booted from the show by Priya and Naee for being the couple least likely to make it outside of the masseria, Abbie and Lisha are, in fact, the only pairing who are still together.

After exiting the show, they spent time in one another’s home towns, getting to know friends and family, before making a go of it in the real world.

“We’re still learning about each other every single day,” Lisha said, with Abbie agreeing that she and her girlfriend are “still growing” – although their hearts “are definitely in it”.

“The distance is hard, in the near future, we definitely want to move closer,” she added.

I Kissed A Boy will return for a second season in 2025. The I Kissed A Girl reunion is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.