Loving I Kissed A Girl? Well, The BBC Just Gave An Exciting Update About The Franchise's Future

Dannii Minogue is set to host a new series of I Kissed A Boy in 2025 Corrine Cumming/BBC/Twofour

With just two weeks left of the current series of I Kissed A Girl, the BBC has given fans an exciting update about the format’s future.

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the show’s male-centric counterpart (titled, get this, I Kissed A Boy) will be back for a new 10-part series in 2025.

The unique dating format, now into its second year, sees 10 singles of the same-sex moving into an Italian masseria where they are coupled up by producers at the beginning of the series.

After their initial matches are sealed with a kiss, they get to know their partners and their fellow contestants better, with new additions – and other twists thrown at them by host Dannii Minogue – shaking things up as the action unfolds.

The BBC has now revealed they’ll be bringing back I Kissed A Boy for a second season off the back of the “huge success” of I Kissed A Girl, with Layton Williams once again returning on narrating duties (he was replaced by TikTok star Charlie Marlowe for its female-centric sister show).

The women of I Kissed A Girl raise a toast in the masseria BBC/Twofour

“I am thrilled to have this innovative, ground-breaking format return to BBC Three,” said the station’s head of content. “I Kissed A Boy’s success is testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates.”

Meanwhile, Dannii enthused: “I am so excited that I’ll be back in Italy to play cupid. I can’t wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open... There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I’ll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love.”

The first season of I Kissed A Boy ended with a dramatic reunion special in which the contestants spilled all of the tea about their time in the masseria – so we can probably expect the same after I Kissed A Girl’s 10-episode run comes to an end next month.