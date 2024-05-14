Critics Are Saying This New ITV Gameshow Is 'The New Traitors'

If the prospect of potentially waiting until next year for a new season of The Traitors is filling you with despair, a brand new game of deception might just offer the thrill you’re craving.
The Fortune Hotel debuted on ITV on Monday night, encouraging its contestants to lie, cheat and steal (sounds familiar!) in the hopes of winning a whopping £250K cash prize.
Presented by Stephen Mangan, the show sees 10 pairs – ranging from friends, married couples, to mothers and daughters – jetting off to a luxury Caribbean resort where they will deceive and backstab their fellow players in order to be in with a chance of getting their hands on a briefcase containing wads of cash.
The show has already been compared to the wildly popular BBC show The Traitors, with The Guardian describing it as a “fiendishly addictive mix of The Traitors and White Lotus”, while the i newspaper also called it “the new Traitors”.
Viewers have quickly spotted the similarities in format between the two shows, which has hooked plenty right from the offset.
“The Fortune Hotel is SO The Traitors and I’m 100% here for it,” one X user wrote.
“OK so The Fortune Hotel is essentially The Traitors 2.0 and I’m totally here for it!” another agreed.
And even if some may think The Fortune Hotel is perhaps a little too close to the original BBC show’s award-winning format, the first episode has still got people hooked.
Speaking about the show’s concept in a press release, host Stephen said: “It’s a really interesting game. You sort of want people’s trust but you sometimes have to lie because that’s what the game is. It’s a mind melt.”
The Fortune Hotel airs Monday to Thursday on ITV1 over the next two weeks.