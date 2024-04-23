I Kissed A Girl Announces New Narrator – And It's Some Truly Genius Casting

I Kissed A Girl is set to debut next month BBC

I Kissed A Boy was one of our surprise TV faves of 2023, and we’re not far off a brand new series of the BBC dating show.

However, while the inaugural season saw a group of men from the LGBTQ+ community on the hunt for love in an Italian masseria, this new batch of episodes will include a line-up made of single queer women.

In keeping with the show’s women-first approach, Layton Williams will not be returning to offer his commentary this time around, but his replacement is some truly genius casting.

On Monday evening, it was revealed that TikTok fave Charley Marlowe will serve as the narrator for I Kissed A Girl when it debuts next month.

This is not a drill girlies ⚠️ Introducing THE #CharleyMarlowe as the voice of #IKissedAGirl 💋



Coming very soon to #iPlayer and #BBCThree 😘 pic.twitter.com/P2BQcszIzK — BBC Three (@bbcthree) April 22, 2024

“You lot are in for a bloody treat, because I’m going to be the voice of I Kissed A Girl, the UK’s first ever dating show for girls who like girls,” Charley said in an announcement.

“Although you won’t be seeing me on your screens, I did audition and I did in fact get pied for being too sexy. But never fear, we’ve got 10 single girls ready to mingle and one iconic host.”

And on the subject of that “iconic host” – Dannii Minogue will once again be on presenting duties, after winning praise from viewers for her work on I Kissed A Boy.