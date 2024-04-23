David Potts celebrating his Celebrity Big Brother victory last month James Veysey/Shutterstock

A month on from the Celebrity Big Brother final, ITV has (for some reason) decided that now is the time to reveal the voting figures for this year’s grand finale.

Back in March, CBB returned to our screens after a five-year absence, and proved to be a big success in terms of both viewership and fan reaction.

On Monday morning, CBB’s official X account shared the voting figures from the finale, revealing that David stormed ahead with an impressive 33.89% of the overall vote.

Runner-up Nikita wasn’t too far behind on 29.76%, while Colson landed 18.63%.

Behind them were Fern and Louis, on 10.07% and 6.03%, while Heartstopper performer Bradley Riches – who was evicted the day before the final in a surprise twist – accrued 1.61% of the votes cast in the final.

This year’s Celebrity Big Brother also featured appearances from musician Levi Roots, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Gary Goldsmith, best known as the uncle of Kate Middleton.