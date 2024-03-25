Ekin-Su Breaks Silence On Her Absence From The Celebrity Big Brother Final

Ekin-Su in the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this month Shutterstock for Big Brother

Reality star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has spoken out about her decision not to take part in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother final.

The former Love Island winner was an early evictee during ITV’s CBB reboot, and claimed during her exit interview on spin-off show Late & Live that what viewers had seen was not reflective of the reality of life in the house (despite not having had a chance to watch any of the show back).

Advertisement

It was later reported that Ekin-Su had made the decision just hours before the final aired not to return, which she spoke out about on her Instagram story.

As reported by Digital Spy, the former Traitors US star told her followers the morning after the live CBB final aired: “I know it’s unlike me to hide away, but I’ve been taking some time to reflect. Sometimes in our lowest moments, we learn the most important lessons about ourselves.

“I hope you don’t think I was selfish for setting boundaries and putting my own needs first last night. I’m fully aware that not everybody will understand my absence, or think it was the right decision to make, BUT it was the right decision for me.”

Ekin-Su as seen during her Celebrity Big Brother exit interview James Veysey/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Ekin-Su continued: “I chose to remove myself from a potentially uncomfortable situation that I preferred to avoid. I’m proud of myself for recognising what I need during this time, despite the hate that might come my way.

“Accountability is key and when I’m ready, I will give some context around these past few weeks. Thank you to everybody who has sent kindness my way, I see you, and I appreciate you. The new chapter starts now.”

She also praised CBB winner David Potts, sharing her “huge congratulations” with him.

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

First evictee Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Kate Middleton, was also absent from the CBB final.

Former CBB housemate Gary Goldsmith Shutterstock for Big Brother

After the Princess Of Wales publicly disclosed her recent cancer diagnosis last week, Gary wrote on X: “Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow Housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show. I hope you all enjoy your special night.”

Advertisement