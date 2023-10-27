Layton Williams Has Just Stepped Back From His Role On This Hit Show

Layton Williams BBC/Ray Burmiston

As reality TV dating shows go, we’re getting queerer and queerer. Gone are the days of Love Island’s aggressive heterosexuality being the only offering on telly; Married at First Sight UK now demonstrates representation across the board, and The Ultimatum’s queer edition proves that LGBTQ+ individuals can be just as messy as their straight counterparts.

That trend continued in glittering rainbow fashion when I Kissed A Boy, fronted by pop icon Dannii Minogue, premiered on BBC Three in May this year.

The show, which was the first British dating show to feature exclusively gay men, saw its contestants snog their way to love, all narrated by Layton Williams.

It was met with critical acclaim – so much so that the concept was immediately picked up for spin-off series I Kissed A Girl. But, for fans of Layton’s hilarious voiceover work, there’s some bad news; he won’t be returning for the show.

Speaking to The Sun, the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed the reason why he felt it best to take a back seat on the spin-off.

“We are now wrapped on I Kissed A Girl. I will not be voicing that one because I’m not a lesbian, but I just want to say I’m so proud to have been part of this beautiful show,” he explained.

It remains unclear who will serve as the narrator on the show, which is set to drop next year.

I Kissed A Boy will be back for a second season – with a twist James Stack/BBC/Two Four/iStock

The show was announced shortly after the first series finished. In a statement, host Dannii said: “After showing love truly is for everyone with I Kissed a Boy, I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid for girls in the second series.

“I’m so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss – here come the girls.”

Layton Williams is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in a same-sex partnership with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, and they have topped the show’s leaderboard for three out of five episodes.