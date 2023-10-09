Strictly Come Dancing's Layton Williams Was Asked 'To Wear More Clothes' In Rehearsals

Layton Williams BBC/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams said he was asked by the show’s team “to wear more clothes” during rehearsals.

The West End performer, who is partnered with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on this year’s series of the BBC ballroom competition, revealed the camera crew had a request for him in the training room.

In an interview with The Mirror, the 29-year-old said: “I keep getting told by the camera crew to wear more clothes.

“In the training room, they’re like: ‘We’re seeing a lot of things.’ But this is how I feel comfortable. I’ve got my jock strap on, it’s the BBC. But everything is nice and tight and together.”

On Saturday, Layton performed the Viennese Waltz to There Are Worse Things I Could Do on Saturday for Movie Week.

Ahead of their Grease-themed routine performance, Layton said that he shares some similarities with Betty Rizzo, who he embodied in the dance.

He said: “It’s about a woman who is misunderstood. People see this facade of her but underneath all of that is just someone who wants to be loved, someone who wants to be accepted.

“I do relate to that very much… I’ve been misunderstood a lot in my life. but hopefully, through this dance, I can dance it all out and leave it all on,” he said.

Layton is known for starring in Bad Education and I Hate Suzie on TV, and has also appeared in West End productions of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Billy Elliot.

He also served as the voice-over artist for the UK’s first gay dating show, I Kissed A Boy on the BBC earlier this year.

