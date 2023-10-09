Angela Scanlon's Strictly Movie Week Ensemble Had Everyone Making The Same Joke

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon reached new heights during Saturday’s live show when she topped the leaderboard for the first time.

In honour of the show’s annual Movie Week special, Angela and her partner Carlos Gu paid homage to Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon’s classic routine from the hit film Damn Yankees.

The pair’s performance went down a storm with the judges, who awarded it 35 points of a possible 40, and it was similarly well-received by viewers at home, too.

Although there was one other aspect of Angela’s latest performance that also captured Strictly fans’ attention. Yes, we are, of course, talking about her wig.

Carlos and Angela performing their Charleston BBC/Guy Levy

The moment that Angela and Carlos stepped onto the Strictly dance floor, viewers couldn’t help compare the Irish presenter’s cropped do to Bullwell legend and social media sensation, Charity Shop Sue, with comparisons flooding in on X (formerly known as Twitter)...

Errr SCUSE me laydeh, you’re meant to be on the bloody dancefloor #Strictly pic.twitter.com/t5nlrwNfbO — teen foil (@BRATTYBARBl) October 7, 2023

well done angela scanlon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N3oqz7LaxQ — jon 🕊️ (@jonzzinjected) October 7, 2023

Angela Scanlon and charity shop sue. Never seen in the same room at the same room tonight #Strictly #strictlycomedancing pic.twitter.com/X7yt6W9xGn — eddo (@eddoofficial) October 7, 2023

Angela scanlon in her charity shop Sue era????? Screaming !! #Strictly — char manning 🌟 (@xylottie) October 7, 2023

Angela Scanlon is serving charity shop sue, im OBSESSED #strictly — Liam (@liamandrews123) October 7, 2023

excuse me lady! amazing to see Charity Shop Sue on #Strictly pic.twitter.com/tnrRHMT6AE — naomi (@justnaomiyeh) October 7, 2023

a beautiful charleston from charity shop sue #strictly pic.twitter.com/1ax2WHw8gp — Brett Harris (@brettttles) October 7, 2023

Angela in the Charity Shop Sue wig #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Bz1vVcji1b — Tony (@AntMelia94) October 7, 2023

Even the woman herself got in on the fun, sharing her own post on the matter on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, Angela wrote on Instagram: “We had the BEST time last night. Thank you for all the gorgeous comments and messages, I’ve read every one.

“Can’t respond to each but please know your support and emojis and Charity Shop Sue gags have all been filed and I feel fuzzy and warm (and a bit aches!).”

While Angela found herself at the top of the leaderboard, it was a rather different story for radio presenter Nikita Kanda and Jody Cundy, who came in at the bottom with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

