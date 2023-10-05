Gorka Márquez Is A Genuine Dead Ringer For Ryan Gosling As Strictly Teases Epic Barbie Routine

Strictly's male professionals as pictured in 2019 SOPA Images via Getty Images

It’s confession time. The second we saw Margot Robbie and co breaking out their choreography during the dance sequence in the Barbie film, all we could think about was what an epic group routine it would make when this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week came around.

Well, the moment is finally upon us. And we’re happy to report that it looks like our prayers have been answered.

On Thursday morning, the official Strictly Instagram page shared a teaser clip of the show’s resident Kens lip syncing to Ryan Gosling’s big solo number from the hit movie.

And no, that’s not Ryan himself they’ve drafted in for the occasion, but long-serving professional Gorka Márquez, who is more than “Kenough” in his fur coat, headband and, of course, custom Ken pants.

Fingers crossed that this means we’ll get to see Nadiya Bychkova taking the lead as Disco Barbie in a Dance The Night performance this weekend…

In addition to a return trip to Barbieland, Strictly’s Movie Week promises to be as weird and wonderful as ever.

Ryan Gosling in Barbie. We think. Warner Bros

Angela Rippon is set to channel Julie Andrews with a Quickstep to a number from The Sound Of Music, while Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be paying homage to Cabaret.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast will be performing routines inspired by films as varied as Grease, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Batman, Men In Back and… The Super Mario Bros Movie. Check out the full list here.