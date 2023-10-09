Jayde Adams Wants To Clear Something Up About One Of Her Strictly Come Dancing Routines

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jayde Adams has spoken out about

The comedian appeared on the the long-running BBC dance show in 2022, where she was paired up with Karen Hauer.

When Strictly hosted its annual Movie Week special over the weekend, Jayde looked back at her own film-themed performance, which saw her dancing the Cha Cha Cha to Flashdance (What A Feeling) by Irene Cara.

Jayde said she felt she needed “to clear something up that’s irked me off for a year” as she posted a video on Instagram of her recreating the routine on stage during one of her shows.

She wrote: “[In] the video of me doing Flashdance on Strictly there’s a bit where it looks like I can’t get up off the floor/lift my leg – but I can! What you need to know is, I was wearing a flexible corset that was way too small for me [...] but the costume ladies wanted the outfit to look a certain way, so I wore it.”

Jayde continued: “I shouldn’t have worn it, I didn’t need to. Comfort over everything always.”

Jayde added: “Full disclosure: until about 40 mins before we danced – there was this elastic bit as well that went between my legs on my minge to hold the corset down, and I had to be cut out of it as it had started twisting, taking hold of my vulva lips and pubes. I cried. There are witnesses.

“I know, I shouldn’t have to explain myself, but a lot of the intense trolling I had was about that moment which has been very annoying for me because I know I can do them normally, I was restricted. That leg lift is my signature move, it’s why we put it in!

“Anyway I just need you lot to know this, and that’s all I have to say about that,” the comic concluded.

HuffPost UK has contacted a Strictly Come Dancing rep for comment, and is awaiting a response.

In another post, Jayde also said of the routine: “The message was: fat is chic.

“One year ago today, I took my feminist regime nationwide and by doing exactly what I’ve always done - wear lycra and dance - I made a whole bunch of people feel good about themselves and was named by Grazia as the Strictly moment of 2022. What a feeling.”

Jayde became the fourth celebrity to be voted off last year’s Strictly Come Dancing after she and Karen performed a Victoria Wood-themed Charleston to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

