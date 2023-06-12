Here's Which Of The Couples From I Kissed A Boy Are Still Together

The cast of I Kissed A Boy with Dannii Minogue BBC/Two Four

Warning: Major spoilers from the I Kissed A Boy reunion special ahead.

Eight months on from their initial quest for love in the now-iconic Italian masseria, the cast of BBC Three’s I Kissed A Boy have come together one last time for the show’s reunion episode.

Airing over the weekend, the special episode – fronted by Dannii “Mama” Minogue – featured plenty of drama, and also answered the question we’ve been asking since the finale, “which of the final four couples are still together now?”.

Advertisement

Well, here’s your answer. But be warned, you might be in for a bit of disappointment…

Gareth and Subomi

Gareth and Subomi were the first of this year's couples to be paired up BBC

Gareth and Subomi were the first two contestants to be paired up by producers on their first day in the masseria, and after sharing their first kiss, stayed together for the duration of the series.

The two quickly became fan-favourites, so we imagine there’ll be some upset (not least from Dannii Minogue herself) when people hear that shortly after returning to the outside world, Gareth eventually called time on the budding romance.

“We came out and… it was me,” he explained. “I figured out I wasn’t really ready for a relationship, when I came out of the masseria. I have things that I’m still working on, that I need to work on for myself before I’m in a relationship with anyone.”

Advertisement

Subomi then said: “I know what I felt when I was in there and it was really special and I really enjoyed the connection that we shared. And as much as I would have loved to carry on what we did have, it was just a matter of me turning that tap off when I knew it wasn’t going to go any further to protect myself really.

“There were no bad feelings on my side, because I obviously understand completely where Gareth is coming from.”

“We’re really good communicators, though,” Gareth told Subomi. “If we have something to say, we just talk about it and it’s easy.

“I mean it’s kind of the way most people should be anyway, because that’s the way you get shit done,” Subomi joked, adding: “I’m sad it’s not carrying on, but also, I understand it.”

Kailum and Jake

Kailum and Jake updating Dannii Minogue about their relatiosnship BBC

Advertisement

Are you sitting down? OK, let’s go.

Kailum and Jake were another of the couples that got together on their first day in the masseria, and remained an item for the duration of the show.

Sadly, like Gareth and Subomi, they also went their separate ways after filming ended, largely due to the distance between them, with Kailum living in Brighton and Jake in Cardiff.

“After the show we did honest to god give it a go,” Jake said. “We were chatting all the time, we tried to plan dates, [but] because of the distance, that was one [reason to break up] and then work was another thing.”

Kailum revealed: “He had so much work to do, and he had such a busy schedule and life, it just wasn’t able to pan out. I need a lot of love a lot of the time, but because he’s just so busy with work and doing amazingly in his life, [it didn’t work out].

“It was quite hard because it’s the first time in such a long time that I’ve felt that way towards somebody. Sometimes I wished that the distance wasn’t the problem because if [that] wasn’t the problem, it’d probably be going really well.”

Advertisement

Ross and Ceejay

Ross and Ceejay were one of four couples to make it to the end of I Kissed A Boy BBC

Asked by Danni “what has happened since” filming completed, Ceejay alluded to some tension by asking his former partner: “I don’t know, Ross. What happened?”

Ross said of the period after the show wrapped production last year: “I wanted to see my friends and family that I hadn’t seen, and I think maybe Ceejay was pushing a little bit onto me quite soon [after] we got out, and I think that ultimate led me to [pull] away.”

The situation doesn’t sound entirely dissimilar to what transpired between Ben and Vito in the masseria, which Ross in particular had a lot to say about.

Ceejay continued: “I would try and message him, and then I wouldn’t really get responses back that I would have expected from someone that I’d had this experience with.

Advertisement

“And then, I kind of pulled him up on it, and I was like, ‘you’re kind of making me feel like I’m chasing you, and I feel like I shouldn’t have to because we’ve come away from this experience knowing that we had a connection so why do I feel like I’m trying when I feel like it should just be natural?’. And then we spoke about it, and you said you would work on it, and then you left me on ‘read’ for, like, four days.”

“Yeah,” Ross responded. “You know, I think with that situation, I felt like it was very intense from the get-go. I’d post a picture on Instagram and he’d message me going, ‘I can see you’re online, why are you not messaging me back?’. And I’m quite an independent guy, I just feel like it was a lot.”

“I don’t care what you post,” Ceejay insisted. “I’m bothered because you’re clearly ignoring me and you want attention from other people.”

“I’m really sorry that I made you feel like that,” Ross concluded. We’re just going to leave these reactions from Ben and Subomi here…

Yeah... BBC

Advertisement

Ollie and Dan

Ollie and Dan share a kiss during the I Kissed A Boy reunion BBC

On a more hopeful note, Ollie and Dan revealed that things moved quickly between them when they left the masseria, and they’re still together now.

Dan revealed Ollie had “basically moved into” his flat in East London for a week after they returned to the UK, and they also paid a visit to his parents in Scotland just before Christmas.

“I can honestly say sitting here that we’re stronger than ever, really,” he added.

All nine episodes of I Kissed A Boy are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.