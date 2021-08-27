Abort! White House Guard Takes Cover After Lightning Strikes

Lightning strikes outside White House as Marine Sentry stands his post. pic.twitter.com/JYu3BkijU3

A White House guard was caught on camera neatly marching indoors just seconds after a lightning strike made him jump.

CSPAN’s Jeremy Art tweeted: “Lightning strikes outside White House as Marine Sentry stands his post.”

The guard clearly started at the sudden boom of thunder and lightning. Just seconds later, he swiftly stepped towards the door he was guarding and walked away inside.

He did not drop his stately mannerisms for a moment.

A series of hilarious comments followed, with many Twitter users pointing out how that was the most “professional ‘nope I’m out’ the world will ever see”.