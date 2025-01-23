We've Got Seriously Good News For The White Lotus Fans

Jennifer Coolidge and Tom Hollander in season 2 of The White Lotus HBO

Fans of HBO show The White Lotus may have felt at a loss since the show’s last season, which concluded in 2022.

Since then, a season three has been announced, though all we know so far is that it’ll be set in Thailand with an all-star cast.

Blackpink singer Lisa is also set to star in the 2025 production; but sadly Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya won’t.

Still, some better news... Yesterday, Variety shared a happy fact about the future of the show.

A preview of The White Lotus season 3 HBO

The publication said that season four has been given the go-ahead by HBO, and producers hope it’ll come out in 2026.

The news comes after the show’s creator Mike White announced last November that he’d pitched his ideas for a further season.

“Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season,” HBO and Max executive Casey Bloys said at the time.

Season four has been confirmed before season three, which is set to hit our screens on February 13, comes out.

A director's clapboard for The White Lotus Fabio Lovino /HBO

We don’t know much about season 4 ― neither writers nor execs have shared where the show, which has previously been shot in Hawaii and Sicily, will be filmed.

