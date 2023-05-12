Whitney Port Randy Shropshire via Getty Images

Whitney Port is telling all about a one-time situationship of sorts with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The former reality star opened up at a podcasting event this month about connecting with the A-lister at a nightclub years ago.

“We proceeded to exchange numbers and had like a text relationship for six months,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “We were at the nightclub and he had someone call me over. I immediately called my mom and stepped outside of the club. And then he was like, ‘Come over. We’re going to the one next door too.’ And I went with my best friend.”

Things nearly went awry that night when Port dropped her phone in some water.

“It wouldn’t turn on and I was freaking out because I was like, ‘Leo’s gonna text me and I’m never gonna get it,’” she said, adding that she was eventually able to fix the device by sticking it in rice.

Leonardo DiCaprio VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Phone troubles aside, Port said things ended between the two after she spoke to a TV producer about their contact.

“I think he leaked it to the press,” she explained, saying that DiCaprio then “never texted me back.”

Port previously spoke about her brief connection with DiCaprio in a 2019 episode of her “With Whit” podcast. At the time, she said she met him in New York City in 2009 ― and she had some regrets about the encounter.

“He invited me back over to his house, and I said no,” Port said. “I was too nervous. I had never had a one-night stand. I didn’t want to be with him alone.”