Poverty Is 'Massive' Threat To Nation's Health Post-Covid, Chris Whitty Warns

The economic hit caused by Covid threatens to drive up poverty and widen Britain’s health inequalities, Chris Whitty has warned.

The chief medical officer (CMO) said people “on the borderlines of deprivation” were facing more hardship and it could have a “massive impact” on health services in the future.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference marking a year since the first lockdown, he warned government to “take seriously” the impact of poverty on health.

Several studies, including one by the Health Foundation, have linked deprivation with ill-health and the greater likelihood of developing disease.

The ONS also found last year that people from the poorest parts of England and Wales were twice as likely to die from Covid.

Whitty suggested the economic hit of lockdown will push people “on the borderlines of deprivation” into “more difficult” circumstances.

He added: “And we all know that has a massive impact on long-term health implications, so that could really have quite a long-term implication if we don’t take it seriously.”

The CMO for England said that “Covid has shone a light into areas of healthcare”, adding: “The people who are being affected by Covid now are the same same families, the same places, the same people who are affected by so many other diseases.