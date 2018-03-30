Sorry everyone, but it doesn’t look like Tiffany Haddish is about to reveal who bit Beyoncé any time soon. The ‘Girls Trip’ star hinted she had signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing her from identifying the famous actress who bit the singer at a party last year.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Tiffany Haddish

Speaking in an Instagram live video, Tiffany said: “NDAs are real y’all. NDAs are real. So, I’m not saying s*** about nothing.” She continued: “People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes, because taxes are due real soon. “Can your children read and write? Have you been working with on them their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on. But y’all wanna know … everybody going crazy about who bit Beyoncé.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The internet has gone wild trying to find out who bit Beyoncé

Since Tiffany told the incredible story earlier this week, people have been widely speculating as to who the mystery assailant could be. HuffPost has been reaching out to the representatives of the other famous guests at the party in a bid to work it out. So far, we can rule out a number of A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence and, erm, Shirley Maclaine, while Lena Dunham - previously named the bookies’ favourite - recently dismissed the claims on Twitter. Tiffany previously defended herself after coming under fire from Beyoncé’s die-hard fans over her admission. “Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That’s not going to stop,” she posted on Instagram. Referring to the fact that Beyoncé stopped her from, in her own words, “beating somebody ass”, Tiffany continued: “[Beyoncé] kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what. “To me she is a shero and a great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time. So no matter what she has a unicorn that has her back.”