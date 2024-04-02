I Just Learned Who Britney Spears' Toxic Was (Probably) About, And I'm In Shock

Jive / VEVO

I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’re probably familiar with Britney Spears’ 2003 hit Toxic.

But if, like me, you have no idea who it might have been written about, buckle in for a wild ride.

Recently, TikTokker and author Jason Pargin said, “I am not joking when I say that the man described in that song is allegedly Irish veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick.”



He’s now the host of BBC show Supervet.



What? Why?

In case you think you missed the biggest celeb dating drama of all time, you didn’t ― people think the song’s about him because one of the song’s writers had broken up with the vet.

“Toxic was written by a team including Cathy Dennis,” who also wrote Kylie’s Can’t Keep You Out of My Head, Pargin revealed. (Side note ― did you know the song Toxic almost went to Kylie Minogue?)

Cathy Dennis dated Noel Fitzpatrick when he was just starting his on-screen career. And they had “what was apparently an ugly breakup ― and she immediately wrote the song Toxic.”



Noel has stayed cryptic on the topic

Speaking to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, Noel was asked, “Are you who that song is written about? Is it you? Please say yes.”

“You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether I Can’t Get You Out Of My Head is written about me,” Noel replied.

“There’s no way for anyone to know for sure,” Pargin (rightly) said in his TikTok.

People had *thoughts*