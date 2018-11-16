Who Is Emily Atack? 28-year-old Emily Atack is one of the ten celebs taking to the jungle for the 2018 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’. What Is She Known For? The British comedy actor, born in Luton, Bedfordshire, is best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in ‘The Inbetweeners’. Charlotte is the most popular girl in school, and by a strange twist of fate ends up sleeping with the show’s slightly-nerdier protagonist Will.

'The Inbetweeners' / Channel 4

Empics Entertainment