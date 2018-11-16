Who Is Emily Atack?
28-year-old Emily Atack is one of the ten celebs taking to the jungle for the 2018 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
What Is She Known For?
The British comedy actor, born in Luton, Bedfordshire, is best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in ‘The Inbetweeners’. Charlotte is the most popular girl in school, and by a strange twist of fate ends up sleeping with the show’s slightly-nerdier protagonist Will.
She has also appeared in ‘Dad’s Army’ and ‘The Keith Lemon Sketch Show’, and competed in ‘Dancing On Ice’ in 2010, placing seventh. This year she released a film with ‘Avengers’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star Cobie Smulders, called ‘Alright Now’.
Famous Relatives
Emily is the daughter of the actress and comedian Kate Robbins and musician Keith Atack, who was a member of the 1970s band Child. Other famous relatives include her first cousin twice removed – none other than Sir Paul McCartney. She’s also the niece of Simon Shelton, who played Tinky Winky on the ‘Teletubbies’ from 1997 to 2001, but tragically died of alcohol consumption and hypothermia in April this year.
Past Romances
Emily has said in the past that she had a brief fling with Harry Styles. OK! Online has reported that she was linked to Seann Walsh, who fell out of public favour while competing in ‘Strictly’ this year after footage surfaced of him cheating on his then-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries.
Emily’s Hopes For The Show
Emily hasn’t ruled out finding love in the jungle, saying: “I am single at the moment. And never say never.”
She added: “We are in a situation where we are all not going to smell our best, nor look our best and I can’t really imagine it happening but hey, who knows?”
Emily has also said that going into the jungle will be the toughest project she has ever taken on. “I have no idea how it is going to be but what I would say is that this is probably the most challenging thing I have ever done,” she said.
“But I am up for it. Acting is easy!”
“I’m A Celebrity” begins on Sunday November 18 on ITV.