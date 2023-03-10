Comedian Joe Lycett has led the online mocking of the BBC following its decision to take Gary Lineker off Match of the Day following his tweets criticising the government’s immigration policy.
Lineker will step back from presenting the flagship football show until he and the BBC have an “agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.
Former players Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced they would boycott Match Of The Day over the weekend as the BBC faced an unexpected mutiny.
Former Arsenal player Alex Scott appeared to rule herself out of presenting Match Of The Day by posting a GIF with the words “Nah! Not me”, while Micah Richards and Jermaine Jenas also indicated they would not be interested in being pundits on the programme on Saturday.
So step forward the Brummie comedian, who tweeted: “I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD.”
The post included a screengrab of his appearance on the first Laura Kuenssberg BBC politics show, where he pretended to be “very right-wing”.
Which prompted a rash of suggestions for hosts ...
A parody Twitter account for Larry, the Downing Street cat, joked that the feline had refused an approach from the BBC.
“I can confirm that I have refused the BBC’s offer to present Match of the Day tomorrow,” @Number10cat tweeted.
Journalist and Tony Blair’s former director of communications Alastair Campbell suggested BBC chairman Richard Sharp may need to step in.
“Can’t wait for MotD tomorrow,” he tweeted. “Presented by Richard Sharp with punditry by Robbie Gibb and Isabel Oakeshott.”
Sharp has been involved in a cronyism row over him helping the former PM secure an £800,000 loan facility. Gibb is a member of the BBC board and former director of communications for Theresa May, while journalist Oakeshott made headlines in recent weeks after leaking former health secretary Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages to The Daily Telegraph.
Some suggested the BBC may decide to cancel Match Of The Day altogether and replace it with an alternative programme.
“Homes Under The Hammer is about to have its first outing at 22:20 tomorrow,” tweeted weather presenter Alex Beresford.
Here are some more suggestions ...
It was later confirmed Saturday’s Match of the Day is to go ahead without presenters and pundits.
A BBC spokesperson said the show will “focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry” after several pundits pulled out of the show.