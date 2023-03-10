Gary Lineker and Joe Lycett. PA/BBC

Comedian Joe Lycett has led the online mocking of the BBC following its decision to take Gary Lineker off Match of the Day following his tweets criticising the government’s immigration policy.

Lineker will step back from presenting the flagship football show until he and the BBC have an “agreed and clear position on his use of social media”.

Advertisement

Former players Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced they would boycott Match Of The Day over the weekend as the BBC faced an unexpected mutiny.

Former Arsenal player Alex Scott appeared to rule herself out of presenting Match Of The Day by posting a GIF with the words “Nah! Not me”, while Micah Richards and Jermaine Jenas also indicated they would not be interested in being pundits on the programme on Saturday.

So step forward the Brummie comedian, who tweeted: “I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD.”

The post included a screengrab of his appearance on the first Laura Kuenssberg BBC politics show, where he pretended to be “very right-wing”.

Advertisement

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD pic.twitter.com/7cZTVgY01j — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 10, 2023

Which prompted a rash of suggestions for hosts ...

Too late they have already cast the new team pic.twitter.com/LjD6OfFneO — Michael Plows (@CompassionateB6) March 10, 2023

Already sorted, sorry pic.twitter.com/X6j41LdiHp — His Royle Highness Dan Brady (@bradydan) March 10, 2023

Too late Joe - it's sorted pic.twitter.com/LISwpyTB3p — 🎼Phil Robinson (@PjrFoto) March 10, 2023

Advertisement

A parody Twitter account for Larry, the Downing Street cat, joked that the feline had refused an approach from the BBC.

“I can confirm that I have refused the BBC’s offer to present Match of the Day tomorrow,” @Number10cat tweeted.

Journalist and Tony Blair’s former director of communications Alastair Campbell suggested BBC chairman Richard Sharp may need to step in.

“Can’t wait for MotD tomorrow,” he tweeted. “Presented by Richard Sharp with punditry by Robbie Gibb and Isabel Oakeshott.”

Sharp has been involved in a cronyism row over him helping the former PM secure an £800,000 loan facility. Gibb is a member of the BBC board and former director of communications for Theresa May, while journalist Oakeshott made headlines in recent weeks after leaking former health secretary Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages to The Daily Telegraph.

Advertisement

I can confirm that I have refused the BBC’s offer to present Match of the Day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/F63D70CCKt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 10, 2023

Can’t wait for MotD tomorrow. Presented by Richard Sharp with punditry by Robbie Gibb and Isabel Oakeshott — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 10, 2023

Some suggested the BBC may decide to cancel Match Of The Day altogether and replace it with an alternative programme.

“Homes Under The Hammer is about to have its first outing at 22:20 tomorrow,” tweeted weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Here are some more suggestions ...

Richard Keys, Andy Gray, Peter Shilton, Matt le Tissier, David Mellor, Lee Hirst all waiting by the phone right now #MOTD pic.twitter.com/ijoMHqoUpZ — Jon Morter (@JonMorter) March 10, 2023

Advertisement

Looks like a long overdue return for David Icke on #MOTD tomorrow… — Tim Farron (@timfarron) March 10, 2023

‘Yeah, it’’ll be a difficult task, but I’ll speak to Crouchy, Niko and Jermaine … we’ll get the band back together on Saturday’ #MatchOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/9x6Ipd6mG2 — Jimmy McLoughlin 🐑🇺🇦 (@jimmym) March 10, 2023

Go and get Wayne Lineker — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) March 10, 2023

Breaking News: MOTD to give it to Big Sam til the end of the season pic.twitter.com/1qMAAuOl6R — Nikesh Patel (@iNikeshPatel) March 10, 2023

It was later confirmed Saturday’s Match of the Day is to go ahead without presenters and pundits.

A BBC spokesperson said the show will “focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry” after several pundits pulled out of the show.